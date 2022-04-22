15% of dairy farmers have sold surplus milking stock in a bid to reduce demand for feed, according to a new Teagasc survey.

During the National Fodder and Food Security Committee’s third meeting yesterday (Thursday, April 21), Teagasc presented details of the survey of 465 dairy farmers.

Overall, dairy farmers reported having good feed stocks. Almost 60% said that they had surplus silage stocks, while about 30% had around two to four weeks feeding remaining.

A large majority of farmers intend to maintain or increase their silage area in 2022.

70% of respondents said that they had closed the same amount of ground for silage this year, while 15% have closed off less ground than 2021.

60% intend to establish some clover for grazing through reseeding and/or over-sowing this year.

Image Source: Teagasc

The survey also found that the majority of dairy farmers have maintained or slightly reduced the total rate of nitrogen (N), including slurry, spread on silage ground.

Three quarters of the dairy farmers had more than half of their fertiliser purchased but 40% are reporting delays in delivery or a lack of specific product. Image Source: Teagasc

When asked by Teagasc if they would consider selling cows to reduce feed demand, around 15% of the farmers survey reported that they had already sold stock.

Over 40% said that they had enough grass to meet demand, while 30% said that it was too early to sell.

Teagasc said that along with an on-going campaign on fodder security its advisors have been updated on silage fertiliser guidelines, summer stocking rates and feed costs and budgets.