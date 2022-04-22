The owners of a well-known Angus herd based in Co. Cork are set to donate the proceeds from the sale of a pedigree Angus bull to Pieta Hoise.

John and Shane Murphy off the Mercury herd in north Co. Cork have decided to donate 100% of one of their bulls’ sale price to the charity’s Darkness into Light suicide awareness event which will take place on May 7.

The bull will be sold via an online timed auction which is taking place on the Pedigree Sales Elite Auctions Red Ribbon and Blue Ribbon sale. The auction will draw to a close on Saturday evening, April 23.

The Murphy’s made headlines last December when their red Angus heifer Mercury Red Unbeatable Kim ET sold for €13,200 at the Irish Angus Cattle Society’s Elite Show and Sale last year.

The bull, Mercury Ur Not Alone, has been described as “a rising yearling bull” and is the first son of the herds stock bull Coraghy Steel, who is proving to be an exceptional breeder.

Steel is sired by the herds former stock bull Luddenmore Just the Business whose first five daughters averaged over €4,500. Steel’s dam is Mercury J Flora which sold for €8,100 in 2018.

His dam Macchina Blackbird P005 was imported from England and offers an outcross on her sire side while still going back to the famous Coldstream Blackbird 9G.

Topping off this pedigree, Ur Not Alone is backed by figures ranking in the top 1% within and across breeds for Dairy Beef Index at €113.

Speaking about the auction, Shane Murphy of Mercury Angus said: “This bull is quite special in the fact that he was born the morning of Darkness into Light 2021.

“When many were out walking for suicide awareness, this bull took his first breath, hence the name that followed – Ur Not Alone.

“Given the moment of his birth, it was always our intention that the proceeds from his sale would go to this very worthy charity”

The Co. Cork based Angus breeder added: “We would like to especially thank Tommy Staunton at Pedigree Sales Elite Auctions for all he has done in lead up to the sale.”

He appealed to farmers seeking an Angus bull to consider bidding reminding them: “This high-indexed bull is ready for action and will provide vital funds to a worthy charity.”

Pieta House was founded in Dublin in 2006 and was established to provide free, accessible one-to-one counselling to people suffering from suicidal distress, engaging in self-harm or to those bereaved by suicide.

You can access these supports by calling 1800 247 247 or texting HELP to 51444.