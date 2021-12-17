The Irish Angus Cattle Society’s Elite Show and Sale took place in Carrick-on-Shannon on Saturday, December 11.

According to a statement from the society, bulls met “a solid trade”, especially in the junior section. However, the demand for heifers on the day was described as being “on fire“.

The day itself will be remembered as the day of the untimely passing of the renowned Angus Breeder Frank McKiernan, Lacken Lower, Ballinagh, Co. Cavan.

News of his death broke shortly after the completion of the judging and a silence descended on the event as breeders absorbed the news.

The late Frank McKiernan was described by many as “one of the best breeders of Angus cattle in Ireland”.

Fittingly, Frank’s last achievement was receiving the reserve Senior Champion at this sale, when Drumcrow Twenty Twenty was tapped forward as reserve Senior Champion by Judge on the day, John Farrell. Drumcrow Twenty Twenty

When this stylish May 2020-born bull entered the sale’s ring, silence greeted a tribute by auctioneer Francis McGowan.

Following a minute’s silence and subsequent round of applause, this Fordel Lockdown-sired bull who is out of a Drumcrow Dora sold for €6,100, to the Gigginstown Angus Herd in Co. Westmeath.

Frank’s other two animals catalogued on the day also sold exceptionally well, with Drumcrow Tribesman, a September 2020-born bull selling for €6,400 to the Certified Angus Beef Group where he will enter Dovea for semen collection.

This bull was also sired by Fordel Lockdown and out of another home-bred dam Drumcrow Naomi by Drumcrow Joker. Drumcrow-Tribesman

Drumcrow Tara, a September 2020-born heifer by Fordel Lockdown sold for €3,200.

Out of another home-bred dam Drumcrow Lotti, by Drumcrow Partner Prefect, was purchased by Padraig O`Reilly, Killeshandra, Co. Cavan.

Highest price

The top price of the day at €13,200 was recorded in the heifer section for the third-youngest heifer in the catalogue, Mercury Red Unbeatable Kim ET. Mercury Red Unbeatable Kim ET

This stylish, young, Red Angus January 2021-born heifer was exhibited by John Murphy and his son Shane, from Banteer, Co. Cork.

Sired by Luddenmore Fionn and out of Friarstown Empire-dam, Gigginstown House Kestral N14, John’s well-bred heifer had lots of admirers.

After brisk bidding, the hammer finally fell at €13,200, with the Haugh family from Lisseycasey, Co. Clare securing the lot.

Hitting the €9,300 mark was the Senior Champion heifer Millbawn Twinkle exhibited by Amanda Bogan and Conor Craig, Edgeworthstown, Co. Longford. Millbawn Twinkle

This April 2020-born heifer is sired by Rawburn Jagger Eric and is out of a Cudlobe Millennium home-bred dam, Millbawn Nancy.

Securing this maiden heifer was TJ Duffy from Westport, Co. Mayo.

Top-priced bull

The bull section recorded a top price of €7,100 for Laheens Triumph, a September 2020-born bull sired by Stouphill Bomber and out of a homebred Bohey Jasper dam Laheens Daisy N365. Laheens Triumph

Exhibited by Cormac Duignan from Eslin Bridge, Co. Leitrim, this well-bred bull was purchased by Robert Robinson, Dungannon, Co. Tyrone.

Senior and Junior Bull Champion

Joe Moran from the Powerstown Herd in Goresbridge, Co. Kilkenny, made it a shopping day to remember with the purchase of both male champions.

First up, at €4,000, was the Senior Bull Champion Liscolvin T Son of Cathy exhibited by Martin Garvey, Kilmore, Co. Roscommon.

Born in May 2020, this HW Farghal-sired bull is out of a Lawsons Ford Bagatelle-bred cow, Logboy Cathy.

The finishing price for the Junior Bull Champion Clooncarne Thunder sired by HF Rebel was €6,000. Clooncarne Thunder

Thomas Mulligan from Dromod, Co. Leitrim, exhibited this December 2020-born bull out of the dam Currycramp Polly by Clooncarne Frank.

Reserve Junior Bull

The Duignan Family from Eslin Bridge continued their great day when exhibiting the Reserve Junior Bull Champion Laheens Tasty ET. Laheens Tasty ET

Sired by the renowned Bohey Jasper and out of a Luddenmore Fionn dam Laheens Daisy, this September 2020-born bull joins the Coolcran Pedigree Herd of Michael and Grainne Horan from Knockmore, Co. Mayo, selling for €6,700.

Hitting the €6,300 mark was Corry Thunder, exhibited by Hugh Joseph McCawley, Drumkeerin, Co. Leitrim. Corry Thunder

This September 2020-born bull is sired by Newbridge Pluto and out of homebred dam Corry Peggie by Corry Gerry was purchased by Alex Fleming Kingscourt, Co. Cavan.

Other notable bull prices included:

€4,150 for Steil Topgun, sired by Fordel Lockdown and exhibited by Cathal and JJ McCormack;

€3,350 for Tubridmore T-Off, exhibited by Denis Twomey and sired by Rawburn Boss Hogg;

€3,300 for Garryedmond Trevor, sired by HF Rebel and exhibited by Patrick Noonan;

€3,300 for Carrigroe The Game Changer, sired by Coonamble Elevator and exhibited by J and F Appelbe;

€3,100 for Ernehill Thor, sired by Drumcrow Lord Jim and exhibited by Francis and Noel Fitzpatrick;

€3,000 for Corlismore Tomohawk, exhibited by Sean and Garry McKiernan and sired by HW Farghal;

€3,000 for Corlismore Trademark, exhibited by Sean and Garry McKiernan and sired by Rawburn Boss Hog;

€3,000 for Drumcarbin Touch of Class, exhibited by Shane McKiernan and sired by Drumcarbin Rito Fromsallowglen;

€3,000 for Dungimmon Terence, exhibited by Adam Woods and sired by Carrigroe Kian;

€3,000 for Mercury Touchy King ET, exhibited by Shane and John Murphy and sired by Mercury Royal Tinge.

Overall, in the bull section, there was a 62% clearance with the 42 bulls sold averaging €3,192.

On another positive note, 16 bulls sold for €3,000 or more with the same number of bulls selling as 2020.

Junior Heifer Champion

Exhibiting the Junior Heifer Champion was Keith and Caroline Vickery from Roscarbery, Co. Cork with Carbery Taelynn. Carbery Taelynn

Sired by HF Rebel and out of a Hallington Endeavor dam Carbery Lady, this September 2020-born maiden heifer was purchased by Liam Maher, Co. Tipperary at €6,400.

Also securing the Reserve Senior Champion Loughglass Thumbelina was Liam Maher at €5,600. Loughglass Thumbelina

Exhibiting this February 2020 Keirsbeath Karma sired maiden heifer who was out of Mayo Meave by Newpark Hugo, was Noel and Lisa Dowd, from Creggs, Co. Roscommon.

The reserve Junior Heifer Champion Mount Tabitha Et was exhibited by Joe Kelly, Ballynacally, Co. Clare.

Again, sired by Keirsbeath Karma and out of a Young Dale Touch Down dam Luddenmore Flora, this September 2020-born heifer was purchased by Sean and Paul Morton, Co. Leitrim for €3,700

Heifer exported to France

Another highlight of the day was the purchase of Lot 106 Carrigroe the Angie by French customer Emmanuel Spinnewga for €5,000. Carrigroe the Angie

Sired by Carrigroe Real Mccoy and out of a Rathosheen Hugo dam Carrigroe Patsy, this July 2020-born heifer was exhibited by J and F Appelbe, Clonakilty, Co. Cork and is in-calf to Kealkil Prime Lad.

Other notable heifer prices included:

€5,000 for Carbery T Ideal exhibited by Keith and Caroline Vickery and sired by Roscarbery Lord Henry;

€4,300 for Carrigroe Show Girl sired by Rathosheen Hugo and exhibited by J and F Appelbe;

€4,200 for Steil S Gearldine exhibited by Cathal and JJ McCormack and sired by Early Sunset High Time;

€4,100 for Steil T Helene sired by Knockarlow P0665 and exhibited by Cathal and JJ McCormack;

€4,100 for Currycramp Tenerife sired by Knockmontagh Robert and exhibited by Thomas Mulligan;

€4,000 for Coolrain Tessa exhibited by Nigel Peavoy and sired by Friarstown Ideal Pete;

€3,700 for Portanes T Junction exhibited by John and Michael Lynch and sired by Portanes Nigel;

€3,600 for Rathosheen Tess sired by Keirsbeath Karma and exhibited by Liam McEvoy;

€3,200 for Luddenmore T467 Frances sired by Young Dale Touch Down and exhibited by Michael Sheahan;

€3,000 to Anthony Dockery for Rockville S Hazel sired by Borrow Tiger;

€3,000 for Clooncolligan Toyah sired by Drumsna Pat and exhibited by Kevin Diffley;

€3,000 to Brenda and Niall Faughnan for Callowhill Tabby sired by Liss Brendan;

€3,000 for Newbridge Thunder sired by Ardnaree Notoriously and exhibited by Brendan and Edel McCawley.

To summarise the heifer section, there was an 86% clearance resulting in a very steady trade throughout the sale, with an average price of €3,567.

A total of 19 heifers exchanged hands at €3,000 or over, which clearly reflected the confidence presently being placed in Angus cattle both within pedigree and commercial herds, according to the society.