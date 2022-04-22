A preferred tenderer to provide the temporary ferry service to Dursey Island has been selected, according to Cork County Council.

The tender process for the appointment of a ferry operator concluded, the council confirmed, and it is hoped that ferry operations can commence shortly.

Cork County Council is currently engaging with the chosen company in respect to contractual matters.

Contracts now need to be finalised and the necessary marine licence must be secured by the operator before the service can begin, the council said.

Once appointed, the ferry operator will liaise with islanders regarding service demand and timetables, considering weather conditions and budgetary constraints, the council confirmed.

The tender process for the appointment of a ferry operator had been extended previously, as the preferred tenderer was unable to obtain the necessary marine licence.

Dursey Island

A temporary ferry service to Dursey Island is due to operate for eight months while the cable-car service is closed for essential repairs.

Agriland recently reported that the ferry service is vital for farmers who keep their livestock on the island.

This currently affects eight farmers who have over 100 cattle and 600 ewes on Dursey Island, according to the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) chair for Cork west, Donal O’Donovan.

He also raised concerns about animal welfare as the months of April and May are a crucial time in the farming calendar.

In early April, Cork County Council advanced emergency procurement options to provide a ferry service “as soon as possible”.

O’Donovan said the delay in providing a ferry service to Dursey Island is disappointing.