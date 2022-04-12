Cork County Council has confirmed that it will continue the recently announced tender process for the appointment of an interim ferry service to Dursey Island.

Previously, the council said that a preferred operator was expected to be identified this week.

However, the preferred tenderer yesterday (Monday, April 11) informed Cork County Council that the company would not be in a position to secure the necessary marine licence to operate the ferry service.

The council is disappointed that the emergency procurement process that it undertook did not secure a valid and compliant tender.

Further tenders will now be invited on modified terms, the council said, as part of the next stage of the process which has been immediately invoked.

Tender documents were issued this morning (April 12), according to Cork County Council, thereby ensuring no undue delay and it is hoped that this will shortly produce a successful outcome.

A ferry service to Dursey Island is due to operate for eight months while the cable-car service is closed for essential repairs following Storm Barra and increased corrosion.

Agriland recently reported that the council confirmed to manage the statutory procurement process to provide a ferry to Dursey Island “as soon as possible”.

Currently, eight farmers have over 100 cattle and 600 ewes on the island which has led to major concerns around farmers accessing their livestock.

The months of April and May are critical for farmers as lambing is underway and access disruptions will cause animal-welfare issues, according to the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) chair for Cork west, Donal O’Donovan.

“This will be very disruptive for farmers who have cows and ewes on Dursey Island, and who depend on a service to get them across to check on their livestock at this crucial time in the farming calendar,” the IFA chair said.