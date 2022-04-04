A tender process for the appointment of an interim ferry service to Dursey Island has been initiated and a preferred operator is expected to be identified next week, Cork County Council has confirmed.

As per public-expenditure obligations, Cork County Council started an emergency-negotiated tender process and invited tenders for the appointment of a ferry service.

The council previously announced that it is advancing emergency procurement options to provide the service “as soon as possible”.

A ferry service to Dursey Island will operate while the cable-car service is paused for eight months due to essential repairs.

An inspection report deemed the works necessary due to the impact of Storm Barra combined with increased corrosion to the structure because of age and weather exposure.

Livestock on Dursey Island

Concerns have been raised, including from the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA), about the urgency of the matter as the months of April and May are critical for farmers, particularly due to lambing.

Without a ferry service in place, there are concerns that farmers will not be able to access the cattle and sheep they keep an the island while the cable-car service is stopped.

The IFA chair for Cork west, Donal O’Donovan previously said that eight farmers have over 100 cattle and 600 ewes on Dursey Island. He explained:

“Farmers in the area have contacted me to point out the difficulties this will create for them. They are particularly disappointed that the service wasn’t put in place on time.”

The IFA chair for Cork west added that disruption will cause animal-welfare issues as farmers have to look after their livestock.