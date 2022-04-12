Spreading of the insecticide sulfoxaflor is set to be limited to indoor use only, by the European Commission in the coming weeks.

Legislation will be introduced to restrict the pesticide, which can have adverse impacts on wild bees, as part of the Commission’s commitment to protect pollinators and build sustainable food systems.

The move comes without sufficient support from member states however. The Commission first submitted a proposal for the move in February to a standing committee which did not reach the necessary qualified majority.

The same proposal was then submitted to the appeal committee, however, member states failed to reach a majority in favour or against, again. As a result, the Commission itself decided to move forward with the restrictions on the insecticide, which will be adopted this spring.

European Commissioner for health and food safety, Stella Kyriakides said:

“The protection of pollinators against harmful pesticides is of paramount importance, for the future of our planet and our children. Our commitments under the Farm to Fork and the Biodiversity strategy are clear: harmful chemical pesticides will either be banned or see their use restricted.

“Scientific conclusions from European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) show that outdoor use of Sulfoxaflor can be harmful for bumble bees and solitary bees. Action must be taken now to restrict its use to indoors only,” she finished.

Advertisement

Sulfoxaflor was first approved for use in 2015 and is often effective against pests that are becoming resistant to carbamate, neonicotinoid, organophosphate and pyrethroid insecticides.

It targets aphids and tarnished plant bugs, pests which can cause significant economic loss.

Protecting biodiversity

Both bumble and solitary bees are essential pollinators, without which many plants will not produce sufficient fruits and seeds. Sulfoxaflor insecticide can be fatal to these bees and the move to limit its use is now being welcomed by environmental groups.

A biodiversity emergency was declared in Ireland in 2019, and according to the DAFM, biodiversity loss continues to progress at a rapid rate.

It was announced yesterday (April 11), that national and international experts will come together in Dublin on June 8-9, 2022 for the next National Biodiversity Conference.

Minister of State for Heritage and Electoral Reform, Malcolm Noonan has said that the next National Biodiversity Action Plan will seek urgent solutions to reverse losses, enable protection, support conservation and deliver restoration through an all-government and society approach.