The Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) has confirmed a pay increase for its president, deputy president and director general today (Tuesday, April 12).

In a statement, the farming organisation said that its remuneration committee had reviewed the salaries of the three men.

The IFA decided to extend the contract of its director general, Damian McDonald.

“In line with current employment regulations, the contract is of indefinite duration, with a clause agreed to end the contract, should it be required,” the statement outlined.

The IFA remuneration committee decided to increase McDonald’s salary to €215,998, which it said was “in line with the pay scale for the Secretary General of the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine”.

According to the IFA’s 2021 accounts, McDonald’s salary had been €185,350. He also had an employer pension contribution of €27,802.

Pay increases

The committee also examined the salaries of the IFA president and deputy president.

The IFA stated that these salaries have remained unchanged since 2016.

As a result of the review, IFA president Tim Cullinan’s salary will increase from €120,000 to €140,000.

The deputy president of the association, Brian Rushe will be paid €40,000, which is up from €35,000.

The IFA saw a €700,000 increase in income from membership fees to €6.3 million for the financial year ended March 31, 2021. In 2020, memberships resulted in €5.6 million in income for the association.

The group had a operating surplus of €1.5 million in 2021, compared to an operating deficit of €1.9 million in 2020.

IFA income rose almost €600,000 in a year to €15.7 million, with all income was earned in the Republic of Ireland.