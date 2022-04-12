The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) served seven closure orders and one prohibition order on food businesses during March for breaches of food-safety legislation.

The enforcement orders were issued by environmental health officers in the Health Service Executive (HSE) and by officers of the FSAI who found evidence of “grave and serious disregard of basic food-safety procedures”, the FSAI said.

Some of the reasons for the enforcement orders in March include:

Evidence of extensive rodent activity;

A glue trap containing a dead rodent was found on a box of crisps on the shop floor;

Dual use of vacuum packer i.e. raw food and cooked food vacuum packing taking place on same vacuum packer;

No suitable means of washing and disinfecting cooking equipment;

Sink designated for vegetable preparation was being used to store large pots and pans;

No wash-hand basin provided in the kitchen, and no hot water supply at the wash hand basins in staff toilet;

Containers of vegetables, cooked chicken and cooked lamb stored overnight and uncovered in an open display unit;

Adequate and appropriate food-hygiene training was not demonstrated by higher management;

No written allergen information available to customers.

Commenting, Dr. Pamela Byrne, chief executive, FSAI, reminded businesses that ensuring food-safety practices are being followed is a legal requirement.

“It is simply not good enough that there continues to be such grave and serious disregard of basic food safety procedures.

“The enforcement orders in March show that some businesses are failing to comply with safe-food practices that are in place to protect consumers’ health.

“In particular, several of the closure orders reference significant rodent infestations. This is not acceptable in any food business at any time, as it poses a serious risk to public health.

“Food businesses need to ensure that they have a strong food safety culture, including correct food safety management procedures in place to ensure pest control and best hygiene practice at all times. Consumers have a right to safe food.”

FSAI enforcement orders

Four closure orders were served under the FSAI Act, 1998 on:

IrEntertainment Limited, 106 Lagan Road, Dublin Industrial Estate, Dublin 11;

Press Up Eats, 4-5 South Main Street, Cork;

OPTP Eatery Limited (take away), The Cross, Knocklong, Limerick;

Asian Food Babak, Unit 5A, Park Road Business Park, Park Road, Waterford.

Three closure orders were served under the European Union (Official Controls in Relation to Food Legislation) Regulations, 2020 on:

Remedy Health (closed activities: All processing, marketing, sale and supply of cannabidiol food products – including food supplements – and the internet sites or social media sites it operates or employs, be ceased), Unit 7, Yawl Business Park, Millennium Court, Foxhole, Youghal, Cork;

Indias Taste (take-away), Bridgewater Hall, 17-19 Summerhill Parade, Dublin 1;

Allta at Liffey Trust Centre, 117-126 Sheriff Street Upper, Dublin 1.

One prohibition order was served under the European Union (Official Controls in Relation to Food Legislation) Regulations, 2020 on:

Remedy Health Limited, Unit 7, Yawl Business Park, Millennium Court, Foxhole, Youghal, Cork.

During the month of March, one prosecution was taken by the HSE in relation to: