The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) has extended the deadline for applying for Nitrates Derogation for another week.

Last month, the EU Commission granted an extension to Ireland’s Nitrates Derogation until 2025.

The derogation allows more intensive farmers to operate at a higher stocking rate than that stipulated in the Nitrates Directive.

Farmers who are allocated a derogation can exceed the limit of 170kg of livestock manure nitrogen (N) per hectare set down in the Nitrates Regulations, up to a maximum of 250kg N/ha.

The derogation will run to December 31, 2025, with an interim review of water quality to be carried out in 2023.

Application deadline

In a statement today (Tuesday, April 12) the DAFM said: “Following the positive vote on Ireland’s request for a Nitrates Derogation, the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine opened the application portal at the earliest opportunity with a short application window.

“Engagement with farmers and advisors in recent days has identified the need for a short extension.”

The department has today (Tuesday, April 12) granted an extension to the closing date for those wishing to apply for a Nitrates Derogation in 2022.

The department’s online application portal had been due to close for applications at midnight on April 14. It will now remain open until midnight on Friday, April 22.

The DAFM is advising intending applicants to immediately contact their advisor if they have not already done so.

Farmers who applied for a Nitrates Derogation in 2021 are reminded that they must submit fertiliser accounts by the revised closing date the April 22, 2022.

Criteria for Nitrates Derogation

For a Nitrates Derogation application to be valid, all terms and conditions of the derogation must be adhered to, some of which are listed below: