The issue of defective mica blocks “may be far more widespread than feared”, according to a new report by an expert group.

Last November, the government agreed to fundamentally overhaul the Defective Concrete Blocks scheme with a number of major improvements which would enhance the support available to homeowners.

As part of this process, a high-level expert group was established to consider technical issues which need to be resolved.

The group’s report includes advice on the ‘Enhanced Defective Concrete Blocks Grant Scheme’ for Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage Minister Darragh O’Brien and his department.

Mica redress

The redress scheme being drafted by government for homeowners affected by the mica issue currently applies to Donegal and Mayo.

However, the report said that there are widespread reports of the defective blocks in Clare, Sligo, Limerick and Tipperary.

Local authorities in those counties are currently working on submissions to the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage for inclusion of their areas in the scheme.

The report outlined that the damage associated with defective blockwork can take years to manifest.

“It can also, for obvious reasons, take some time for homeowners to acknowledge the issue,” they said.

The report explained that members of Engineers Ireland have been testing homes in other counties with the results indicating the problem “may be far more widespread than feared”.

“What is not clear is how many homes within these additional counties may ultimately be impacted.

“If the numbers are small it will not have significant financial implications on current cost projections for the scheme but there can be no certainty in this regard.

“It appears inevitable that the scheme will have to be extended to additional counties,” the report said.

The expert group said that consideration should also be given to the feasibility of extending the scheme to estates, towns or parts of counties but not necessarily the full county.