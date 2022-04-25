The closing date for submissions under a public consultation on ‘the future of forests in Ireland’ is this Wednesday (April 27).

The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine recently took to Twitter to issue a reminder of the approaching deadline, saying: “Have your say on our public consultation survey on the future of forests in Ireland to help shape a new shared vision and develop a new strategy for forests and trees in Ireland.”

The consultation was opened by the department on March 16, as part of the development of a new Forestry Strategy for Ireland under ‘Project Woodland’.

All citizens, private organisations, public authorities, communities and stakeholders are being urged to contribute.

The online questionnaire takes around 15 minutes to complete and features sections on why forests are planted; where they are planted; the types of trees involved; and how forests are managed.

Advertisement

The survey can be accessed under ‘consultations’ through the government’s website.

In other recent forestry-related news, the semi-state body Coillte launched a strategy of its own last week to create 100,000ha of new forests by 2050.

The aim of the strategy, Coillte said, is to deliver benefits from forests and bring more focus to climate action, as well as “setting ambitious new targets on biodiversity and recreation”.

The forestry body said that it intends to consult widely with key stakeholders on the strategic vision.

Among the climate-related actions that Coillte proposes to deliver as part of the strategy are: