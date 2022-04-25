Carbery Group has announced its price for milk supplies in the month of March, saying it would increase its price by 4c/L.

In a statement this morning (Monday, April 25) the dairy business said that, if this decision is replicated across the four west Co. Cork co-ops of Bandon, Barryroe, Drinagh and Lisavaird, it will result in an average price for March of 47.8c/L, including VAT and a 0.5c/L somatic cell count bonus.

A spokesperson for the group said that the increase is due to “the continuing strong performance of dairy markets”, as well as the “increasing inputs costs facing farmers”.

This increase from Carbery Group follows on from increasing prices from all processors over the last few months.

On Wednesday of last week (April 20), Aurivo said that it had opted to increase its price by 3.5c/L – excluding a 1.4c/L early calving bonus.

This, along with standard bonuses and VAT, gives a price of 47.97c/L based on standard constituents of 3.3% protein and 3.6% fat.

Also last week, Dairygold confirmed that it is increasing the price paid to its suppliers for March milk.

The company has increased the March quoted milk price by 3.5c/L to 46.5c/L, based on standard constituents of 3.3% protein and 3.6% fat, inclusive of bonuses and VAT.

In addition, Dairygold outlined that the March early calving bonus of 1c/L excluding VAT will be paid on milk supplied in March in accordance with milk quality criteria, giving a total milk price of 47.5c/L.

The previous week saw price announcements from Glanbia, Lakeland Dairies and Kerry Group.

Kerry announced that it has increased its base milk price for supplies in March, confirming a price of 46.5c/L – including VAT – at standard constituents.

Lakeland, meanwhile, increased its milk price by 3.6c/L to pay 47.1c/L, including a lactose bonus and VAT, to Republic of Ireland suppliers.

In Northern Ireland, Lakeland increased its milk price by 2.8p/L to 37.5p/L.

Glanbia offered 47.08c/L including VAT, which comprises a base milk price for March of 46.58c/L, which is an increase of 5c/L from the February base price of 41.58c/L.

However, a seasonality bonus that the co-op was paying to suppliers over the winter months has now ended.