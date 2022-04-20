Aurivo has become the latest dairy processor to announce its price for milk supplies in the month of March.

The business said in a statement that it has opted to increase its price by 3.5c/L, including a 1.4c/L early calving bonus.

This, along with standard bonuses and VAT, gives a price of 47.97c/L based on standard constituents of 3.3% protein and 3.6% fat.

When expressed in terms of standard EU constituents of 3.4% protein and 4.2% fat, the price converts to 52.41c/L.

Announcing the price today (Wednesday, April 20), a spokesperson for Aurivo noted: “Global dairy trade remains solid due to lower global supply.”

However, the spokesperson noted that, for suppliers, the strong prices “continue to be offset by significant increases in on-farm costs”, while the processing side is also seeing rising factory production costs.

The increase in price for Aurivo suppliers follows increases across the board from the other processors this month.

Yesterday, Dairygold confirmed that it is increasing the price paid to its suppliers for March milk.

The company has increased the March quoted milk price by 3.5c/L to 46.5c/L, based on standard constituents of 3.3% protein and 3.6% butterfat, inclusive of bonuses and VAT.

In addition, Dairygold outlined that the March early calving bonus of 1c/L excluding VAT will be paid on milk supplied in March in accordance with milk quality criteria, giving a total milk price of 47.5c/L.

On Friday of last week, Kerry Group announced that it has increased its base milk price for supplies in March, confirming a milk price of 46.5c/L – inclusive of VAT – at standard constituents.

Lakeland, meanwhile, announced its price on Wednesday of last week, increasing its milk price by 3.6c/L to pay 47.1c/L, inclusive of lactose bonus and VAT, to Republic of Ireland suppliers.

In Northern Ireland, Lakeland has increased its milk price by 2.8p/L to 37.5p/L.

Finally, Glanbia announced its price for March milk on Tuesday of last week, offering 47.08c/L, including VAT.

This includes a base milk price for March of 46.58c/L, which is an increase of 5c/L from the February base price of 41.58c/L, the company said in a statement.

However, a seasonality bonus that the co-op was paying to suppliers over the winter months has now ended.

Meanwhile, Glanbia’s sustainability action payment of 0.5c/L is being paid monthly on all milk supplied in 2022 to “recognise specific on-farm sustainability actions undertaken”, the business said.