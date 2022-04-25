Gardaí have urged farmers who were attending Cashel Mart to ensure that portable equipment and machinery is kept securely.

During a break in the trade at the Co. Tipperary mart on Saturday (April 23), Sgt. Ray Moloney from the community policing unit in Cahir Garda Station offered crime prevention advice to those present around the ring.

He used the opportunity to remind farmers of the importance of farm security and awareness.

During his presentation, Sgt. Moloney outlined the following advice to farmers:

Make sure your farm yard is well-lit;

Ensure that all portable equipment and machinery is locked away and secure;

Place suitable locks on all fuel tanks;

Report all farm thefts;

Join your local community text alert;

Always take details of people selling products and report anything suspicious to your local garda station.

Today, there are 1,400 Community Alert schemes in operation across the country.

Advertisement

Gardaí said that the movement has been enhanced by text alert systems, which can broadcast verified crime and public safety information instantly.

Meanwhile, gardaí recently arrested three men in Co. Offaly after the car they were travelling in turned away from a checkpoint and later hid in a farmyard.

The Laois-Offaly Garda Division took to social media to draw attention to the incident on Saturday April 16, saying that the car turned away from a checkpoint and drove away “at speed” before hiding in the farmyard.

Gardaí searched the area and the three occupants were arrested. Prosecutions are pending, the post confirmed.



