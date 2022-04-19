Three men were arrested by Gardaí in Co. Offaly after the car they were travelling in turned away from a checkpoint and hid in a farmyard on Saturday (April 16).

The Laois-Offaly Garda Division took to social media to draw attention to the incident, saying that the car turned away from a checkpoint and drove away “at speed” before hiding in the farmyard.

Gardaí searched the area and the three occupants were arrested. Prosecutions are pending, the post confirmed.

The social media post – which was posted on Sunday (April 17) – said: “Offaly Roads Policing Unit [was] out and about yesterday. Three males travelling in a car turned away from [a] checkpoint.

“Driver drove away at speed and hid in a rural farmyard. Area [was] searched and [the] vehicle seized. Three males [were] arrested. Prosecutions [are] pending.

The Easter weekend was a busy one for the Offaly Roads Policing Unit.

On the morning of Good Friday (April 15), officers stopped a tractor towing a low loader for a number of offences.

Advertisement

The driver had no tax, no insurance and no driving licence. On top of that, they were using their phone.

The vehicle was seized and, again, prosecutions will follow, Gardaí confirmed.

Gardaí warn of ‘pushy’ power washer vendor

In other Gardaí-related news, officers last week issued a warning after stopping the driver of a Range Rover with a non-Republic of Ireland registration who they say has been moving around the Co. Kilkenny area selling power washers.

Gardaí in Kilkenny’s Unit C met with the man earlier this month, who described the power washers he was selling as ‘rubbish’. Gardaí have also reported that there have been suggestions that the man’s sales tactics are ‘pushy’.

In a post on Facebook, Gardaí said: “The driver of this non-Republic of Ireland [registration vehicle] was met by members of Unit C Kilkenny a short while ago. He’s going around selling power washers which he described to the lads as ‘rubbish’. Not a great endorsement.

“It is suggested that his sales techniques could be described as ‘pushy’. Best advice stays as good advice, buy a product or service that you trust from a source that you trust,” Gardaí advised.