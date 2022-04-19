An independent TD has called on the government to take over control of the controversial Derrybrien wind farm in Co. Galway.

In March, the ESB confirmed that it will decommission the 70-turbine wind farm in the northern part of the Slieve Aughty mountains.

It followed the decision of An Bord Pleanála in February not to grant retrospective planning permission for the wind farm.

The board said that remedial works carried out at the site could not mitigate the environmental impact which it said was “clear, profound and unacceptable”.

Since then, operations at the wind farm have ceased.

Derrybrien wind farm

In 2003, there was a major landslide as the wind farm was being constructed by ESB subsidiary – Gort Windfarms Ltd – which had “significant effects on the environment”.

In November 2019, Ireland was fined €5 million in the European Court of Justice for the state’s failure to carry out an environmental impact assessment at the site.

Advertisement

Since then, a further €15,000 a day has been added by the court. To date, the state has paid over €13 million to the European Commission in relation to the case. Independent TD for Galway East, Seán Canney

However, independent TD Sean Canney does not believe that the wind farm should be decommissioned to ensure security of electricity supply.

“The 70-turbine wind farm has been generating 59.5MW of green electricity and it has been delivering renewable wind energy to power homes, businesses and farms since 2006.

“Derrybrien wind farm is a vital component in the delivery of renewable wind energy and the government cannot stand looking at this project being decommissioned.

“The government should take control of the project in the public interest. The government needs to look at the planning situation with substitute consents to ensure we save this project,” the Galway East TD outlined.

“We also have to take the environmental damage that will arise if these 70 wind turbines have to be removed, including the very real risk of further peat slides.

“Common sense needs to prevail and it is imperative that we retain our renewable wind energy sources to ensure a secure affordable supply of electricity for our citizens,” Canney concluded.