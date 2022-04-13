An Garda Siochána has issued a warning after stopping the driver of a Range Rover with a non-Republic of Ireland registration, who they say has been moving around the Kilkenny area selling power washers.

Gardaí in Kilkenny’s Unit C met with the man earlier this month, who described the power washers he was selling as ‘rubbish’. Gardaí have also reported that there have been suggestions that the man’s sales tactics are ‘pushy’.

In a post on Facebook, gardaí said:

“The driver of this non-Republic of Ireland reg, jeep was met by members of Unit C Kilkenny a short while ago. He’s going around selling power washers which he described to the lads as ‘rubbish’. Not a great endorsement.

“It is suggested that his sales techniques could be described as ‘pushy’. Best advice stays as good advice, buy a product or service that you trust from a source that you trust.”

Source: An Garda Síochana

People are now being reminded that they should always purchase a product or service from a trusted source and make sure to get proof of purchase.

Dog attack warning

Elsewhere, Gardaí in Donegal have been warning dog owners to keep their pets under control as lambing season continues for sheep farmers.

Dog attacks on sheep are a particular issue for farmers at this time of year, as pets can cause severe harm if allowed to roam free on farmland. Gardaí have asked people to secure their dogs, have them microchipped and make sure they are registered with their vets.

“Please keep your family pet under effectual control. It is lambing season,” Gardaí urged.

The conversation around dog attacks on sheep is ongoing with some calling for a ban on dogs on farmland and hills.

John Joe Fitzgerald, the vice-chairperson of Kerry Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA), told Agriland early in March (2022) of concerns about high volumes of dogs roaming near farmlands.

He said there is fear in the county that a proposed ban on dogs on blue flag beaches in the summer will cause more owners to bring their pets onto farmland and hills to exercise.