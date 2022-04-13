There are further calls for Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue to release the observation letter sent by the European Commission to Ireland on our Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) Strategic Plan.

A copy of the letter, seen by Agriland, shows that the commission is less than pleased on some aspects of the plan, notably the controversial eco-scheme.

The Irish Beef and Lamb Association (IBLA) has said that it is “alarmed” by some the details in the letter.

“The minister must now release the letter that has issued to Ireland from the European Commission in relation to the CAP submission made by Ireland,” it said.

The farmer group argued in a statement yesterday (Tuesday, April 12) that, as Minister McConalogue had highlighted the importance of consultation with farmers before the plan was submitted to the commission, they should therefore be able to see the details of the commission’s response.

“Minister McConalogue undertook to hold a public CAP consultation process and engaged with farmers throughout the length and breadth of Ireland for their opinions,” the IBLA noted.

“Irish farmers were worthy of consultation then. They helped forge the document that was submitted to Europe. They are now also entitled to view the response from Europe to the CAP submission made by the [Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine] on their behalves.”

The IBLA argued: “There can be no ‘behind-the-door’ deals or lack of transparency. It has no place in agricultural policy decision making in Ireland.”

Advertisement

The group called on the minister to “keep an open and transparent line of dialogue going” and publish the letter for farmers to give their opinions.

“We ask Minister McConalogue what proposals and consultation process will he now engage in to bring Ireland’s CAP up to specifications.

“Failure to consult all farmers and to take their views fully on board has lead to this inadequate Irish CAP submission. It is very clear that stakeholders at the CAP forum table are very out of sync with the vision of Europe for sustainable agriculture,” the IBLA statement claimed.

The comments from the IBLA follow on from the same remarks by Ireland Midlands North-West MEP Luke ‘Ming’ Flanagan, who said last week that the government should “immediately publish” the observation letter.