In terms of a crops update, most cereal crops are in excellent condition with the weather playing a key role to this end, according to Teagasc.

All winter crops have developed a very healthy deep green colour following the application of nitrogen (N) earlier in April. As a result, crops are really moving through their growth stages at the present time.

April and May are busy times of the year on all tillage farms with many agronomy-related jobs to be completed.

Crops update

The most recent Tillage Edge podcast featured a discussion on the crop management priorities that should be addressed over the coming days.

Teagasc’s head of crops knowledge transfer, Michael Hennessy, spoke to his tillage specialist colleagues Ciaran Collins and Shay Phelan.

According to Collins, winter barley crops have achieved a range of growth stages, up to flag leaf emergence in some cases.

“Crops are looking well for the most part. However, some problem issues have arisen over the past few weeks. One of these is the confirmation of BYDV [Barley Yellow Dwarf Virus] in some areas,” he explained.

“We are not talking big areas, rather little spots in fields. This is particularly an issue in the south of the country.

“We are getting reports from Wexford down to Cork. So we will have to see how this issue plays out over the coming weeks.”

Teagasc agronomists believe that a combination of earlier sowing and the very mild conditions that persisted throughout November, December and January have facilitated the BYDV-related issues that are now apparent.

Advertisement

“There might also have been some barley crops that were not treated with an insecticide. And this may have added to the problem,” Collins said.

“But, up to this point, the issue seems to be very much centred on the south of the country.”

Other crop diseases

Teagasc is also reporting that other disease pressures have remained relatively low, brown rust being a possible exception.

“This is particularly so in the case of six-row varieties. However, most growers have applied their first fungicide at this stage,” Collins explained.

With many crops now heading for the flag leaf stage, the need to apply a growth regulator to winter barley crops now becomes a priority.

“Some growers may have already gone in with a growth regulator at Growth Stage 31 on high nitrogen sites,” Collins confirmed.

“This would be followed up with a second application at Growth Stage 37. However, all crops should be treated at or around flag leaf emergence stage.”

Teagasc is recommending the use of a Terpal-type product, at an application rate that is relevant to the risk of lodging.

“Given that many growers have reduced the amount of N applied to crops this year, the risk of lodging has probably reduced somewhat,” Collins concluded.