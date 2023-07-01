Loch Gowna, Co. Cavan man TP Smith, who makes hay with his vintage machinery every summer, helped by friends and neighbours, features in a video released for singer and songwriter Ciaran O’Neill’s single ‘How Do Ya Do’.

TP restores vintage machinery as a hobby. His collection includes a 1976 white David Brown 885 and a Super Dexta from the mid-60s and two square balers, a Massey Ferguson and a Bamford.

The video was shot and directed by Padraig Conaty, a director and camera man based in Cavan, who is TP’s neighbour.

“In shooting the video, I was hoping to capture the tradition of gathering hay and portray the communal aspect of the process which for me, matched my original inspiration from the title and mood of the song ‘How Do Ya Do,” Padraig said.

The video evokes the spirit of the ‘Meitheal’, which Padraig said is an “old Irish term [which] describes how neighbours would come together to assist in the harvesting of crops and other such tasks”.

“Like much of the modern world, rural life has been affected by the advances and efficiencies of technology which has sadly seen a decline in the communal aspects of the harvest,” Padraig said.

‘How Do Ya Do’ is the first single released from C. O’Neill & Co’s second album. Ciaran is from Redhills, Co. Cavan.

“Padraig liked the song and I was a fan of his work so we decided to do something together. He came up with the idea of doing something really simple and capturing it in a way to suit the music,” Ciaran said.

“His footage in the field along with the drone footage gave great movement and timing to the piece.”

He and his band released his debut album in 2012 titled ‘Introducing’. Edwin McFee of Hot Press described it as a “wonderfully ragged and whiskey-soaked release that is full of dark observations and bruised and battered ballads”.

The album highlight, Hot Press contended, was the epic and anthemic ‘Look Da, No Hands’ which featured a guest appearance from Whipping Boy’s Fearghal McKee.

Ciaran and the band have gigged with The Sawdoctors, The Proclaimers, and Declan O’Rourke in the past.