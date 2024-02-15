Brendan Kelly has been re-elected as Northern Ireland’s Ulster Wool representative on the board of British Wool.

The Co. Antrim man has worked to promote the cause of this natural fibre in NI over the past number of years.

The fact that Kelly found himself vying against two other candidates over recent weeks reflects very positively on the role of the British Wool board and the cooperative approach to marketing and selling that it stands for.

This is a strategy, where the management of wool sales is concerned, that should be mirrored across the entire island of Ireland.

Advertisement

Stronger wool prices

Brendan Kelly’s election victory coincides with a recent strengthening of wool prices.

According to British Wool this very welcoming development should be maintained into the future.

The end result for sheep farmers in NI should be a significant increase in the size of the cheques paid out later in the spring.

The year-on-year (YoY) increase in producer returns may well be in the region of 10% and 15%.

Advertisement

Back in the Middle Ages, and right up to Victorian times – wool merchants were among the wealthiest people in Europe.

It is not by coincidence that the Chancellor of the Exchequer in the UK sits on a Woolsack. This symbolised the central nature and great importance of the trade to the European economy in the 14th century.

Very few people, including sheep farmers – are likely to make vast fortunes from wool today. However, there are signs that the unique properties of this wholly natural fabric are, once again, coming into vogue.

The demand for woollen carpets and garments continues to grow, all of which is tremendous news for Irish flock owners.