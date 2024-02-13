The Teagasc national hill sheep conference will take place this Thursday, February 15 in Co. Wicklow.

The conference will focus on flock health, hill sheep breeding, biodiversity, and lessons from the Sustainable Uplands Agri- Environment Scheme (SUAS) EIP project.

Prof. Frank O’Mara, Teagasc director, will officially open the hill sheep conference in Glendalough, which will be chaired by Ger Shortle, Teagasc regional advisory manager.

O’Mara said: “The hill ewe has significant untapped potential both in the hill environment and as the dam of prolific cross bred ewes for the lowlands.”

Declan Byrne from Teagasc will outline the outcomes from the SUAS project.

Byrne will describe the blueprint that was used to identify the needs and requirements of the different upland areas and the different management approaches that were required.

Dr. Philip Skuce from the Moredun Institute in the United Kingdom will present on sustainable control of liver fluke in sheep, which is a health challenge frequently faced by hill sheep flocks.

In his talk, Skuce will explain the fluke life-cycle and how to risk assess a field/farm for potential liver fluke infection.

He will outline what diagnostic tests are available, the challenge of flukicide resistance as well as ongoing research in this area. Skuce will also discuss the challenge of rumen fluke and its control measures.

Meanwhile, David Coen from Sheep Ireland will cover the latest breeding technologies in a paper titled ‘Irish hill sheep breeding – a new era beckons’.

He will talk about the genetic progress made in the hill sector in 2023, the number of hill rams genotyped to date and what this means for the sector.

He will also cover why a sire verified ram would bring great benefit to commercial hill farmers.

Nicola Warden, senior biodiversity technologist from the College of Agriculture, Food and Rural Enterprise (CAFRE) in Northern Ireland, will give a presentation titled ‘The CAFRE journey to better biodiversity on the hill farm.’

In her presentation, Warden will outline the work being done at Glenwherry, Co. Antrim and the performance and role that livestock, both cattle and sheep, play in maintaining the landscape and improving biodiversity.

The closing comments at the conference will be given by Ciaran Lynch, Teagasc sheep specialist.

The hill sheep conference will begin at 7:00p.m in the Glendalough Hotel, Brockagh, Glendalough, and is free to attend with refreshments served after the event.