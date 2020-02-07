Information event hosted on future of hill farming in Dublin Mountains

An information event titled ‘The Future of Hill Farming in the Dublin Mountains’ took place yesterday, Thursday, February 6, in Glenasmole, Dublin.

According to a statement from the Wicklow Uplands Council, the event attracted over 60 people.

The open event held in the Glenasmole Community Centre was organised jointly between the SUAS Pilot Project and Teagasc.

The aim of the event was to explore a range of topics relating to hill farming in the Dublin and Wicklow Mountains and the issues affecting hill farming communities throughout Ireland.

Guest speakers from the National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS), Teagasc and the SUAS Project, gave presentations on the ecological importance of uplands, sustainable and profitable hill farming practices and the appropriate land and vegetation management for upland terrain.

Optimum grazing periods;

Flock sizes and breeds;

How best to create an upland farming model using a blend of modern and traditional farming techniques. Discussion topics included:

According to the statement, it was agreed that healthy upland habitats play “a vital role” in providing good-quality water sources, the prevention of flooding and the sequestrating of carbon stores.

After the presentations and open discussion with attendees, many of the group traveled to a nearby hill to observe the ecological factors found in upland habitats.

The group assembled for a short guided walk within the Wicklow Mountains National Park which is home to diverse collection of sheep flocks.

Leading the large group was Enda Mullen, divisional ecologist at the NPWS, who demonstrated many of the plant species found in the upland biodiversity and gave an overview of the impact recent fires have had to the areas’ sensitive ecology.

Much discussion was had about the widespread use of burning to manage vegetation.

Welcome contributions were made from a number of attendees on the difference between controlled burning and the wild burning that has plagued the area in recent years.

The attendees were made up of farmers, participants of the SUAS Project, representatives from the NPWS and other interested parties, with one group from Northern Ireland’s upland partnership travelling down for the occasion.

Speaking following the event, Declan Byrne, project manager of the SUAS Pilot Project said:

“It was wonderful to see so many choosing to attend and actively participate in the discussion to share invaluable knowledge and experience.”