Status Orange warnings issued as Storm Ciara approaches

Met Éireann has issued two Status Orange wind warnings for the north and west as Storm Ciara approaches the country this weekend.

Issued by the national meteorological office this afternoon, Friday, February 7, the first warning will affect counties Donegal and Mayo. In these counties, the warning will be valid form 12:00pm tomorrow through to 4:00pm tomorrow evening.

Meanwhile, a second orange warning was issued for Co. Galway; this will be in effect from 1:00pm tomorrow through to 6:00pm.

In both cases the alerts warn that, in advance of the arrival of Storm Ciara on Sunday, south to south-west winds tomorrow will reach mean speeds of 65-80kph with gusts of up to 120kph.

Meanwhile, two Status Yellow warning for wind and rain will come into effect tomorrow for the full country.

The wind alert will be valid from 9:00am tomorrow morning through to 11:59pm on Sunday night, February 9.

Southerly winds will strengthen tomorrow, reaching mean speeds of 50-65kph with gusts reaching 90-110kph, the national meteorological office said.

Meanwhile, Storm Ciara will produce very strong winds over Ireland on Sunday with a risk of damaging gusts.

Over the weekend the combination of spring tides and high seas as well as stormy conditions will result in an elevated risk of coastal flooding especially along southern, western and northwestern coasts, Met Éireann warns.

The rain warning will come into effect 12:00pm tomorrow and remain in place until 3:00pm on Sunday.

A spell of heavy rain will spread eastwards across the country on Saturday with 20-40mm expected, highest in the west and north-west, the forecaster said.

Another spell of heavy rain on Sunday will clear to squally wintry showers, with another 20-40mm likely, it was added.

There will be a risk of localised flooding this weekend, especially over the western half of the country, Met Éireann concluded.