Ukrainian Agri Council (UAC) has called for an “immediate stop” today (Tuesday, February 13) to what it described as “radical actions” from Polish protests.

The agri council has called for “constructive dialogue” and said it hopes to reach a mutual understanding.

Farmers in Poland began protesting in recent days to highlight the ongoing issue of imports from Ukraine, which have frequently drawn the ire of Polish farmers, who feel their produce is being undercut in value.

In an open letter to the government, several farm organisations expressed dissatisfaction with the influx of Ukrainian imports, as well as EU regulations on arable land, and the EU-Mercosur Trade Agreement.

Polish protests

Police are currently investigating Polish protestors’ actions on February 11, when farmers prevented three trucks with grain from passing near the Yagodyn-Dorogusk checkpoint.

The UAC said grain was spilled on to the road at the time.

Head of the UAC, Andriy Dykun said Ukraine is “grateful” for the assistance provided by Poland since the beginning of the Russian invasion, but described the protests as “unacceptable”.

Dykun said that blocking the Ukrainian border is a “manipulative measure”.

He said that in recent months Ukraine has been exporting the majority of its agricultural products via other logistic routes, and that no more than 300,000 tonne of products are exported through the western borders.

“Ukrainian farmers have been sowing and harvesting crops under enemy fire and between the rockets for almost two years now, risking their lives.

“Russian missiles are destroying Ukrainian bread and granaries, and the invaders are stealing it from Ukrainian fields in the temporarily occupied territories,” Dykun said.

These protesting farm organisations are calling on the government to expand the list of products from Ukraine that are subject to restrictions.

The blocking of the border also means that products from Poland and other countries cannot enter Ukraine.