Several job opportunities are currently available in the agri-sector, including a number of sales and advisor positions.

Agri technical sales advisor

Inishowen Co-op Society Limited in Co. Donegal is looking for a full-time agricultural technical sales advisor to join its team and report to the technical sales manager.

The successful applicant will be responsible for delivering an excellent experience and service to customers, primarily farmers both in-store and through farm visits.

Further responsibilities of the agricultural technical sales advisor include:

Maintaining and servicing existing customer relations and accounts;

Expanding the existing network and building business relationships with agri-customers;

Increasing sales of agri-products such as animal feed, fertiliser, seeds, sprays and animal medicines etc.;

With the help of the technical sales manager, offering husbandry advice on the use of the above products, both in store and on farm;

Offering silage, soil and other farm tests and advising on results.

Commercial knowledge, sales and advisory skills, and a qualification relevant to the agri-industry or a farming background, as well as a driver’s licence is required for this position.

Permanent sales advisor

Looking for a career change? Turn your farming/counter sales experience into a career in agri-sales at Agritech.

The manufacturer and supplier of specialist nutrition and forage products is looking for full-time sales advisors in the following regions:

South and west Cork;

Westmeath/east Galway;

North Laois/Carlow;

Wicklow;

Waterford.

The role includes a leading industry performance-related package, flexible working environment with continuous training, and ongoing technical and sales support.

Livestock advisor

The Certified Irish Angus Producer Group is seeking to recruit a part-time livestock inspector in the meat plants of its processor partners, ABP and Kepak in Waterford and Tipperary.

The successful candidate will be responsible for the inspection of livestock prior to slaughter, the implementation of the group’s livestock policy, and the production of inspection reports.

Essential requirements for this position include excellent knowledge of livestock, computer literacy, and the willingness to work on their own initiative.

Tillage and contracting farm member

Daynes Agri on the Wicklow-Kildare border is looking for enthusiastic and driven individuals to join the family-owned tillage and contracting business on a full-time or part-time basis.

The business farms a large acreage with a variety of crops including wheat, rye, oats and barley. Contracting work, including silage, slurry and tillage operations, is done in the surrounding areas.

Typical duties of this position include:

Operating tractors and similar machinery;

Day-to-day upkeep of machinery and farm/maintain all farming-related equipment, tools and supplies, including tractors and UTVs;

Helping to fulfil all aspects of the business;

Helping to complete all tasks and reporting to the farmer/owner;

Keeping track of own work for records.

Applicants must have previous tractor operating experience as well as a driver’s licence and good English skills. Wages depend on experience.

Agronomist/sales representative

John Cullen Grain, which core business is assembling and drying cereals for use in its purpose built mill for animal feed production, is seeking an agronomist/sales representative.

The successful candidate will be responsible for maintaining and developing sales and customer relations from a list of feed and tillage/crop customers.

This is a senior position reporting to the managing director. Responsibilities of this position include:

Maximise sales of crop/tillage inputs within the agri-business industry;

Crop protection and nutritional sales advisor;

Advise farmers on crop protection, rotation, crop husbandry, seed and fertiliser by developing and implementing long-term agronomic plans and practices;

Present, promote and sell products and services using technical experience and expedite the resolution of customer problems and complaints;

Supply management with reports on customer needs, problems, interests, competitive activity and potential for new services/products;

Responsible for making agronomic-related decisions regarding production activities.

The successful candidate will hold a degree in agricultural science. Experience in the agri-business sector is preferred but not essential.