Following the launch of Argo Tractors as the marketing and distribution subsidiary of the Italian parent, the company has just confirmed the appointment of Stewart Agri as its latest dealer for the Landini range.

Based in Letterkenny, Co. Donegal, the new dealership will sell and support the brand in an area where the blue tractors have sold well in the past.

Argo Tractors Ireland

The formation of the Irish company and the appointment of Kevin Phelan to head it, underlines the commitment of Argo Tractors to the Irish market. The Landini Rex4-120 is a tractor suited for vineyards and fruit growers

Argo tractors received a double boost at this year’s Agritechnica where it won two Tractor of the Year awards; one for the McCormick X5 120 P3-Drive as best utility tractor, and the other for the Landini Rex 4-120GT RoboShift Dynamic, which topped the pole in the Best Specialised tractor section.

All the company’s models are generally available in either the blue or red livery so Donegal farmers can also benefit from the the utility model which is well suited to stock farms, along with McCormick customers.

Raised profile for Landini

Naturally, Argo Tractors is happy to have Stewart Agri on board to reinforce the brand’s presence in the area.

Welcoming the new dealership into the Landini network, Kevin Phelan said:

“Austin Stewart and his staff at Stewart Agri know what their customers want when it comes to their tractor of choice – emphasising mechanical excellence at an agreeable price – and that’s why Landini is a perfect fit for this highly respected Donegal dealership.”

Kevin Phelan, country manager for Argo Tractors Ireland

He also pointed out that Argo Tractors Ireland, is looking to gain further partners in the distribution business and considers expansion of the dealer network as a key part of the company’s vision.

It is intended that Stewart Agri will be the first of a series of appointments to be announced over the coming year. It’s not all about small tractors. The Landini 7-210 is a well appointed machine with up to 210hp available

According to Austin Stewart, dealer principal with Stewart Agri: “Stewart Agri is delighted to become part of the Argo Tractors Ireland team.

“Since opening our doors at Bonagee in 1986, Stewart Agri has prided itself on providing quality products and great customer service.”

Landini tractors will be available from Stewart Agri in the new year when it is believed that the Series 5 range, powered by FPT engines and wide selection of transmission options, will be of particular appeal to the county’s small- to medium-sized farms.