Ulster University (UU) student, Amy List, has been named as the recipient of this year’s Dairy Council for Northern Ireland (DCNI) Sports Nutrition Award.

The award rewards the student who achieves the highest mark in their master of sciences (MSc) in sports and exercise nutrition.

The Sports Nutrition Award is a partnership between the DCNI and the School of Sport at UU, aiming to celebrate sports and exercise nutritionists of the future.

Commenting on receiving the award, List said: “I’m so happy to be this year’s winner, and I just want to say a big thank you to all the life and health science staff at UU who have given me so much help and support during my master’s degree, and made it enjoyable too.”

The Sports Nutrition Award is part of the DCNI’s ‘Milk It’ programme, which aims to communicate the importance of good nutrition for sports and a healthy, active lifestyle, including the potential role of milk.

Advertisement

UU course director, Dr. Andrea McNeilly said: “Congratulations to Amy on a very well-deserved award after all of her sustained work and effort whilst completing her MSc (with distinction).

“As a teaching team, we wish Amy all the best as she embarks on her career in sport and exercise nutrition, where we are sure she will continue to excel.”

DCNI chief executive Ian Stevenson said: “Working with the School of Sport in giving this award, our aim is to encourage excellence in both research and the education of tomorrow’s sports and exercise nutritionists.

“I would like to congratulate Amy and very much look forward to seeing how her career develops, and she and her fellow students flourish in the field.”