The Irish Rare Breeds Society (IRBS) will hold its 2023 conference in Co. Carlow this week to discuss how Irish rare breeds fit into the changing farming landscape.

Over a course of three days, national and international speakers will address topics including rare breeds, breeding strategies, and low-emission farming.

The conference will commence on Thursday, May 4 in the Talbot Hotel in Carlow, R93Y504, at 7:00p.m. The event will continue for two more days with a farm walk on Saturday (May 6).

Topics including the production and yields from Irish breeds, feed efficiency, and the difference between breeds will be discussed at the farm walk on Ireland’s largest native breeds dairy farm.

This year’s speakers will pique the interest of commercial dairy farmers keen to reduce the bottom line without sacrificing profitability, and rare breed conservation enthusiasts involved in the Agri-Climate Rural Environment Scheme (ACRES) keen to stem biodiversity loss on Irish farms, the IRBS said.

Irish Rare Breeds Conference 2023

On day one of the event, National Geographic-featured goatherd and Old Irish Goat conservation specialist, Melissa Jeuken will present a talk under the title “The Goat that Fights Fire”.

The Cladoir Sheep and its role within the Connemara National Park will be discussed by the regional manager of the National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS), William Cormacon.

The future of the Irish agri-food sector and real-world benefits attainable through protection and utilisation of biodiversity to the farmers’ advantage will be the main focus on day two.

Breeding strategies and policies for endangered breeds will be presented by the Professor of Pathology and Genetics at Virginia Tech University, Dr. Philip Sponenberg.

The benefits of crossbreeding within the dairy herd and the potential resource within native Irish dairy breeds of cattle will be explored by the Professor of Animal Science at the University of Minnesota, Dr. Les Hansen.

A further guest speaker will be the product manager of seed company DLF, Dr. Thomas Maloney who will present low-emission swards and alternative crops for future farm systems.