The week will see mostly dry weather to start, but it will turn more unsettled towards the end of the week, with occasional spells of rain or showers, according to Met Éireann.

It will be mostly cloudy today (Tuesday, May 2), with spells of hazy sunshine developing. Cloud will build across Connacht and Munster later in the afternoon and evening, bringing patchy outbreaks of rain or drizzle to Atlantic coastal areas.

Highest temperatures will generally range from 13° to 17°, warmest in the midlands, in mainly light southeasterly breezes.

It will stay generally dry overnight tonight, although patchy outbreaks of rain or drizzle may continue in western and northwestern coastal areas early in the night.

It will be a mild night, with lowest temperatures around 7° to 10° in mainly light southeasterly breezes.

Advertisement

It will be dry and largely cloudy tomorrow (Wednesday, May 3), although occasional spells of hazy sunshine will develop, especially towards the east of the country. Highest temperatures are expected to be 14° to 17°.

Mainly light to moderate southeasterly breezes will turn fresher in the southwest tomorrow.

Tomorrow night will be dry at first, although outbreaks of rain will push in to much of the southwest by morning. Lowest temperatures will be 7° to 10° in light to moderate easterly breezes.

Thursday (May 4) will see cloudy weather with outbreaks of rain gradually extending northeastwards across the country. Highest temperatures are expected to be 11° to 14° in light to moderate easterly or southeasterly breezes.

Thursday night will see outbreaks of rain lingering in many areas, remaining most persistent in the west. Lowest temperatures should be 9° to 11° in very light southerly breezes.

Advertisement

Friday (May 5) will be dull and damp to start with outbreaks of rain continuing to affect much of the country. By the afternoon however, the most persistent rain will clear northwards with a mix of sunny spells and showers following from the south.

Maximum temperatures on Friday are expected to be 14° to 17° in light southerly breezes.

In terms of drying conditions, they will be moderate over the next few days, with winds mainly light overall, and variable cloud, sunshine, and heavy showers.

Conditions will reduce to poor at times in heavy showers and rain.