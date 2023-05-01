By Barbara Collins

The cliché of the farmer’s wife making ‘pin money’ with pots of jam is a well-worn trope, but often it can lead to a new direction for a family farm.

Amanda Hanna from the north coast of Antrim and her husband, Arthur, farm on a 200-year-old dairy farm with 150 grass-fed dairy cows.

Milking takes up a large chunk of their time. Amanda says the milking parlour is her “favourite place to be” where she can “forget about everything she has to do”.

From dairy to jams

Amanda decided to stay at home after their third child and that was when she started making jams, preserves and chutneys calling them Jam at the Doorstep.

That was seven years ago. They were sold at a honesty box at the back door. “The name comes from that old tradition,” Amanda explained. Then as demand grew, they opened a small farm shop in November 2020.

Afternoon teas came next which are held in her farmhouse kitchen where she also does some events.

Cookery demonstrations take place from time to time at community centres and a nearby former flax mill, but what Amanda is also passionate about is her puddings. The Christmas pudding and a Sticky Toffee pudding have both won stars at the Great Taste Awards.

Work is ongoing on a new farm shop which they hope to open later in the year.

“I still help my husband, Arthur, milk the cows twice a day, but the orders and events make for a really nice variety in my life” she said.

Cooperation – Farm Foodies

Amanda recently joined forces with her friend Wendy Dempster who owns a street food truck called The Lamb Van. Wendy and her husband, Alan run a 50ac sheep farm.

She uses their Farm Quality Assured, grass-fed lamb in street food dishes like lamb sausage rolls and also sells fresh meat boxes.

Wendy has joined forces with Farmer Time to educate primary school children about lamb and how many different cuts there are, “apart from the leg which is the most well-known to them”, Wendy remarked.

Wendy and Amanda are part of a group are called The Farm Foodies.

“We want to bring the flavours of Co. Antrim to locals and neighbours through products, workshops and food experiences. There is also the convenience of delivery which makes it easier for people to support local and in turn support local farms,” Wendy explained.

“The social aspect is very important to us. We all grew up with the milkman and the bread van. This is a return to that way of shopping.

“It is not the only way people shop. We’re not pretending that it is, but people are liking the return to getting different things from different places and interacting more. The sense of community is key.

“We are open to new local food growers and makers joining us. We are committed to slow food and it makes absolute sense to eat in season and support the agri-food community. You get fresher produce, lower food miles and it tastes better, too,” Amanda added.

More diversification in Northern Ireland

Jams and chutneys are also the side hustle which has grown wings for Glen Black from Peggy’s Family Farm near Tandragee in Armagh. The family farm is still a working dairy farm, but he has now gone part-time to cope with demand. Glen and Caroline Black and family, Co. Armagh

The newest addition to the farm outbuildings is the “heshed” or jam kitchen.

“I used to make them in my home kitchen which served me well,” Glen explained. “But this new space was badly needed.

“I am now busy enough to have gone down to three days a week at my job, which is dealing with insurance claims at a veterinary practice.

“I do two other days growing and producing and one day at a market. It is a good work-life balance; it is perfect with a growing family,” Glen added.

Glen grows some vegetables in polytunnels and a glasshouse such as heritage tomatoes, pumpkins, onions, peppers, chard, garlic, sweet potatoes and chillies.

Leftover produce is sold in seasonal vegetable boxes which is a reversal of how it all started. He was growing vegetables and herbs during lockdown and selling in boxes.

The preserves were made with the glut to his granny’s recipes but fast forward a few years and the original glasshouse has been joined by two polytunnels where chillies and crops needing more heat are grown.

“I am enjoying creating new recipes with things that have never been grown on the farm before. My granny could only work with traditional ingredients like beetroot and carrots, but I like that I can add some new herbs and spices,” Glen continued.

“What started out very small has become an important part of our lives and our farming income.”