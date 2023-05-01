The Hill of Uisneach heritage site in Co. Westmeath, which is part of managing director of cows.ie, David Clarke’s farm, will host the sold out Bealtaine Fire Festival on Saturday, May 6.

Discover Ireland describes the Hill of Uisneach as an ancient ceremonial site comprising a series of monuments nestled into the townland of Rathconrath.

“It is known as the mythological and sacred centre of Ireland and the site of the great Bealtaine fire. One of six Irish royal sites, the Hill of Uisneach is currently on the list for UNESCO World Heritage Site status.”

This is the second year for the festival to sell out, according to David who bought the farm in 1998, having set up cows.ie which imports and exports dairy stock, in 1991.

“We introduced the festival in 2009 to promote the heritage site and tourism. A lot of people wanted to visit the Hill of Uisneach which is a protected national monument going back 5,000 years, but we needed to ensure that they were safe,” he explained.

“Now we have it to a stage where we have about 10,000 visitors a year, with 5,000 attending the festival.

“Access to the site is only available with a guide. We have a full-time manager and five guides who people can organise private tours with, and everything is booked online.”

Celebrating Irish heritage and continuing the ancient tradition of lighting a great fire on the summit of the Hill of Uisneach at Bealtaine, the event is traditionally seen as marking the arrival of summer in Ireland. President Michael D. Higgins lit the fire in 2017.

In ancient times, a great assembly gathered on the hill to witness the fire being lit by the High King of Ireland.

The revived event has become a key event in the country’s cultural calendar as well as a family and community event.

The programme includes traditional crafts, live demonstrations, storytelling and poetry delivered on the Tir na nÓg stage, music, traditional Irish games, mindfulness spaces, wood and wool working.

The Clarke family has plans to develop the site at different stages such as around mid-summer and mid-winter. “It is an ongoing project,” David said.