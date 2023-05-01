Taking time off and getting away from the farm is something that the majority of farmers don’t do enough.

Most of the country is experiencing their fifth bank holiday weekend of the year, but for farmers it is just another day and work still has to be done.

Farmers have an incredibly important job, looking after livestock and crops to produce high-quality food for the Irish and world market.

While most people are enjoying the long weekend, farmers are thinking about jobs need to be done.

Time off

As we move into the summer months and hopefully see an improvement in the weather, farmers should begin planning to take some time away from their farm.

Getting away from the farm for a few days for many, almost feels like more stress than it is worth, but it is important for mental well-being to take a break and get away from the farm.

Although the beginning of summer on most farms is busy with the harvesting of silage and breeding of cows, it does tend to quieten down later on, giving many people a chance to get away for a few days.

Relief milking

One option that helps dairy farmers free up short amounts of time to get away may be to increase the number of milkings they don’t take part in.

For some farmers, decreasing the number of milkings they don’t do themselves can have a major benefit.

It can free up more time to spend with family and friends or to get other jobs done, which in turn can free up more time elsewhere.

This free time could be spent a myriad of ways, e.g. at sporting event or other hobbies.

There are 14 milkings/week on most dairy farms, and outsourcing just two to four of these milkings can create a lot of free time.

It will also allow you to make plans and not have to worry or rush about getting finished on time or getting back in.