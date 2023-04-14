The Irish Pig Health Society (IPHS) has announced its speaker line up for the 2023 symposium taking place in Portlaoise next week.

The event themed “Quality over quantity by maximising health and efficiency” will be held at the Midlands Park Hotel, Portlaoise on Tuesday, April 18 and commence at midday.

Irish pig symposium

Options to increase sow milk yield will be discussed by research scientist in sow lactation biology at the Sherbrooke Research and Development Centre of Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada, Dr. Chantal Farmer.

International pig data analyst, Stephen Hall will disseminate information on maximising sow longevity and gilt retention.

The 2023 symposium will also hear about viable energy options for pig producers which will be the focus of Teagasc energy and rural development specialist, Barry Caslin.

Progressive Irish pig producers who are maximising health and efficiency on their farm will share their practical experiences in this year’s panel discussion.

Teagasc head of pigs knowledge transfer, Ciaran Carroll will chair this session with contributions from Co. Limerick pig producer, John Hanrahan and Co. Clare pig farmer, Colm Ryan.

The president of the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA), Tim Cullinan will give the opening address followed by the conference presentations and access to the exhibition hall.