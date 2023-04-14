A substantial amount of land, described as “one of the finest agricultural holdings to come to the market in east Galway in recent years”, is set for auction next month.

The holding, extending to almost 107ac at Carrownafinnoge, Eyrecourt, comes with a guide price of €1.3 million.

Boasting “considerable road frontage”, the land is currently all in pasture and is laid out in several fields with “natural boundaries providing excellent shelter” for animals.

Land

The sale is being handled by Niamh Madden of Sherry FitzGerald Madden in Loughrea.

“While it’s not a residential agricultural holding, it’s prime land for anybody looking to grow their enterprise or buy additional farmland to increase their herds,” she told Agriland.

“It’s really suitable for any farming enterprise be it tillage, be it dairy farming, it’s prime land.

“It has been let for a number of years. The farmers that have let it have really minded it. They’ve been using it for grazing and also for meadow,” Madden added.

The land, described by the selling agent as “rich and fertile” is laid out predominantly one block.

5.3ac of the holding is separate but is located just 100yds away from the main block.

Auction

Similar to the situation in the rest of the country, Niamh Madden said that the land market in Galway is currently “very strong”.

She said demand for larger holdings is mainly coming from the dairy farmers but there is keen interest in land sales from all agricultural sectors.

The agent is confident of reaching the €1.3 million guide price when the property is auctioned at Gullane’s Hotel, Ballinasloe, Co. Galway on Thursday, May 18 at 3:00p.m.

“I think it is valued very fairly. I don’t think that it’s advertised trying to over achieve. I think it is priced very fair for what we are bringing to the market,” she said.

Although the land was only put up for sale late last week, there has already been “quite a number of parties” that have contacted the agent’s office expressing an interest.

“I would be very confident that on the day, we will have a good result,” Madden said.