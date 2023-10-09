Irish food production has increased by 5.6% between June and August 2023, when compared to the same period last year, the Central Statistics Office (CSO) has said.

Latest figures published today (Monday, October 9), however, also show that compared to the previous three-month period, production is down by 2.3%.

Food production

The production of meat and meat products rose slightly between June and August, both when compared to last year (+0.9%) and to the previous three months (+1.7%).

Irish dairy production during the three-month period was 2.4% higher than last year, and when compared to production between April and June 2023, it is up by 4.9%.

A significant increase in production was recorded for grain mill, starch products, and prepared animal feeds, which is now 35.6% higher than in 2022 and up 20.3% up from the April-June period .

CSO

Industrial production and turnover data from the CSO also show that the production in manufacturing industries was down 0.5% on the previous three-month period.

On an annual basis, production in manufacturing industries was 11.0% lower between June to August 2023 when compared with the same period in 2022, the CSO said.

Meanwhile, latest CSO excise clearances figures show that there was a very slight year-on-year fall in excise clearances of green diesel in August.

Excise clearances of green diesel, which is mainly used for agriculture and the heating of larger buildings, totalled 107 million litres in August, which is 0.1% below its 2022 level.