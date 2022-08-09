Food production increased by 8.6% from April to June, compared to the previous three-month period, according to the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

Data on industrial production and turnover published by the CSO today (Tuesday, August 9), shows that food production is up 9.2% on the same three months in 2021.

The production of meat and meat products were up by almost 8% compared to the previous quarter and 13.5% on the 2021 figure.

There was a 19% jump in dairy products in a year, while production was up 6.5% in the previous quarter.

Grain mill and starch products and prepared animal feeds were down almost 3% on the previous three months, but up by almost a fifth in a year.

Meanwhile, production in manufacturing industries increased by 4.2% in the three months from April to June, compared with the previous three-month period. However, turnover was 9.4% higher.

Advertisement

On an annual basis, industrial production was 4.9% less than in the corresponding period of 2021.

From April to June, production in the traditional sector was 14.6% greater than in the corresponding period of 2021, when many industries were impacted by Covid-19 related restrictions.

Over the same period, production in the modern sector declined by 7.1%.

The modern sector comprises the chemical, pharmaceutical, computer, electronic, medical, and dental sectors, while the traditional sector is made up of all remaining industrial enterprises.