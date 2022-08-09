Food production increased by 8.6% from April to June, compared to the previous three-month period, according to the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

Data on industrial production and turnover published by the CSO today (Tuesday, August 9), shows that food production is up 9.2% on the same three months in 2021.

The production of meat and meat products were up by almost 8% compared to the previous quarter and 13.5% on the 2021 figure.

There was a 19% jump in dairy products in a year, while production was up 6.5% in the previous quarter.

methane emissions EU dairy analysis; global dairy markets Kantar

Grain mill and starch products and prepared animal feeds were down almost 3% on the previous three months, but up by almost a fifth in a year.

Meanwhile, production in manufacturing industries increased by 4.2% in the three months from April to June, compared with the previous three-month period. However, turnover was 9.4% higher.

On an annual basis, industrial production was 4.9% less than in the corresponding period of 2021.

From April to June, production in the traditional sector was 14.6% greater than in the corresponding period of 2021, when many industries were impacted by Covid-19 related restrictions.

Over the same period, production in the modern sector declined by 7.1%.

The modern sector comprises the chemical, pharmaceutical, computer, electronic, medical, and dental sectors, while the traditional sector is made up of all remaining industrial enterprises.

CSO DAIRY FOOD FOOD PRODUCTION GRAIN MEAT