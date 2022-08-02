The number of sheep slaughtered during the first half of 2022 increased by 12.3%, compared to the same January-June period last year, according to figures recently published by the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

Cattle slaughterings, which include calves, rose by 10.7% during the six-month period, while the number of slaughtered pigs grew by 2.4% compared to 2021.

The number of sheep slaughtered within the six-month period reached 1,464,400 head, compared to 1,304,400 head and 1,429,900 head in 2021 and 2020 respectively. Image source: CSO

A total of 938,700 cattle were slaughtered during the first six months of this year, which represents a 10.7% increase on last year when the number stood at 847,900 head.

Pig slaughterings during the six-month period gradually increased, reaching 1,859,100 head in 2022, up from 1,816,300 head and 1,731,700 head in 2021 and 2020 respectively.

June 2022

Looking at the month of June exclusively, sheep slaughterings fell by 2.6%, while pig slaughterings declined by 1.6% compared to the same month last year.

A total of 248,900 sheep and 302,000 pigs were slaughtered in June 2022. Last year, sheep and pig slaughterings stood at 255,600 head and 306,900 head respectively.

The number of cattle slaughtered during June this year increased by 5.0% reaching 146,100 head, up from 139,200 head last year. Image source: CSO

Figures published by the CSO include slaughterings at both meat establishments approved by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM), and slaughterhouses and meat plants approved by local authorities.