There is currently a Status Yellow rain warning in place until 12:00p.m today (Tuesday, August 2) for three counties. However, the week ahead will turn mostly dry as the days progress.

The three counties affected by the warning – counties Clare, Kerry and Galway – will see heavy rain which may lead to localised flooding and hazardous driving conditions.

In the country generally, today will start mostly cloudy with showers which will be heavy and thundery in parts. Brighter conditions will develop from the northwest through the day, bringing some warm sunny spells.

A few scattered showers will continue – mainly in the west – but they will become lighter. While it may hold a little cooler on exposed western fringes, highest temperatures will generally range from 18° to 23°, warmest on the east coast, in fresh and gusty southwest winds.

Tonight will bring a good deal of cloud to the west with some patchy rain. Further to the east, some clear spells are likely with some light showers. Lowest temperatures will be 12° to 14°, in mostly moderate southwest winds.

Tomorrow (Wednesday, August 3) will bring some cloudier periods with scattered showers. The showers could become heavy and prolonged in parts of the north but will be light and well scattered further to the south.

Some sunny spells will develop at times too. Highest temperatures tomorrow will be 16° to 20° with moderate westerly winds.

Thursday (August 4) will be dry for many, but scattered showers will affect coastal parts of the north and northwest mainly, a few of them heavy. There will be some sunshine in the afternoon.

It will be slightly cooler, with highest temperatures of 15° to 18° in moderate northwesterly winds. Temperatures overnight will be down to 8° to 10°.

Friday (August 5) will be a similar day, mainly dry with some sunshine in the morning and a few showers in the afternoon, especially in the west and northwest. Temperatures will be 15° to 18° with light to moderate west to northwest winds.

There will still be a few showers near western and northern coasts over the weekend, where there will also be a good deal of cloud generally. However, it will be mostly dry elsewhere, with variable cloud cover and some sunny spells.

Temperatures on Saturday (August 6) will be in the mid to high teens, turning a little warmer on Sunday at 17° to 21°.