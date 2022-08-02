The Belclare Sheep Society recently held its All-Ireland championships at the Mullingar Show.

The championship had good entry of sheep from across the country but Galway flocks, in particular Oltore Belclares and Toherbeg Belclares, very much stole the show.

The man tasked with picking the winners on the day was Co. Meath native Eamon Meade. First class to be judged was the senior ram class. The red rosette went to Tim Keady’s Oltore Fitzgerald, sired by Alloon Elong, with the blue rosette also went to Tim Keady’s Oltore Belclares.

Next class judged was the shearling ram class. Coming out on top was Tim Keady’s Oltore Belclare’s, with a ram named Oltore Garrison. The blue rosette also went to Tim Keady’s Oltore Belclares.

The ram lambs were next into the ring. After much deliberation, Barry Cunningham’s Toherbeg Hector, sired by Level Crossing Gerry, was awarded the red rosette. Liam and Eoin Dunne’s Tubber Belclare’s received the blue rosette.

The first female section to be judged was the senior ewe class. A ewe from Liam and Eoin Dunne’s Tubber Belclare’s was awarded the red rosette. The blue rosette went to David Craig’s Abbeyview flock.

It was then on to the shearling ewe class. The judge Eamon Meade took his time before tapping forward Tim Keady’s ewe hogget for the red rosette. The blue rosette went to Liam and Eoin Dunne.

The final class to be judged was the ewe lamb class and was claimed by a stylish ewe lamb from Barry Cunningham.

The final rosettes that Eamon Meade had to present was for the champion and reserve champion of the show. Eamon gave the champion rosette to Barry Cunningham’s ram lamb, Toherbeg Hector. The reserve champion went to Tim Keady’s ewe hogget, a home-bred hogget.