A Charolais-cross heifer weighing 450kg sold for €3,200 (€7.11/kg) at Ennis Mart on Tuesday (July 26).

Described by the mart’s manager, Martin McNamara, as an exceptional heifer, this August-2021 born animal was the sale’s hot topic of conversation.

However, the overall trade was strong too, across heifer and bull rings. The Charolais-cross August-2021 born heifer that sold for €3,200 or €7.11/kg

Speaking to Agriland after the sale, McNamara said: “Both farmers and the shippers were active at the sale.

“Shippers were anxious for the good-quality bulls, with most breaching €3.00/kg plus. Anything weighing from 320-330kg was making €3.00-3.50/kg, with even light bulls under 300kg making well over €3.00/kg.

“Whereas the heavier weanling bull was making around €2.90-3.00/kg.

“In the heifer ring, there were stronger heifers in it than you would expect. The heifer that made €3,200, bought by a local farmer, made a phenomenal price.

“It was great to see and overall, you couldn’t fault the trade and farmers need it.

“There was really good stock on show and the smaller numbers on offer helped that.”

There were about 200 lots entered into the sale.

“Heifers bought, many of which, are being purchased for the purpose of breeding them down the line,” continued McNamara.

“We’ve noticed, going back to June, autumn-born calves are being sold earlier. There were a lot of autumn-born calves sold in the months of June and July.

“You’d usually expect those to be coming here in September but we’ve noticed that farmers are moving them on once they hit 350kg and are in good shape.”

Sample weanling bull prices:

A Charolais-cross bull weighing 260kg sold for €920 or €3.54/kg;

A Charolais-cross bull weighing 430kg sold for €1,340 or €3.11/kg;

A Charolais-cross bull weighing 285kg sold for €960 or €3.37/kg;

A Limousin bull weighing 350kg sold for €1,030 or €2.94/kg.

Sample weanling heifer prices:

A Charolais-cross heifer weighing 450kg sold for €3,200 or €7.11/kg;

A Limousin heifer weighing 310kg sold for €1,400 or €4.51/kg;

A Charolais-cross heifer weighing 425kg sold for €1,150 or €2.70/kg;

Two Limousin heifers weighing 327kg sold for €1,060 or €3.24/kg;

A Limousin heifer weighing 295kgs sold for €880 or €2.98/kg.

There were 20 calves on offer; these made up to €640for a month-old Limousin heifer calf. A small entry of suckler stock was also available on the day; these made up to €2,090 for pairs.