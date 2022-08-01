Flexible working hours are what most people in modern society are looking for, and the Covid-19 pandemic very much highlighted this.

The growth experienced by the national herd has resulted in many farms having a larger number of cows. In many cases, what once was a one-person operation is no longer the case – so farms are now looking for added help.

But labour continues to be an issue in agriculture, particularly labour on dairy farms, with many farms struggling to attract and retain staff.

Teagasc has completed some research into what potential staff are looking for in a job:

Flexible work hours; Enjoyable environment/good facilities; Higher than average pay; Varied work; Training and development opportunities; Feedback and appreciation; Career development and mentoring.

Flexible working hours

The question many have is whether more flexible working hours are really possible on a dairy farm – but according to Teagasc, they are.

Outside of the busy calving period on farms, the most labour-intensive period on a farm is during milking hours. This is often when the requirement for labour is at its highest.

Farm help can be adapted to these labour-intensive periods, meaning that more flexible working hours are possible on dairy farms.

According to Teagasc, hours of work and flexibility can be a deal breaker for many employees; therefore, this area must be discussed in detail.

Working environment

Teagasc highlighted that communication is key to having an enjoyable working environment.

It also noted that good facilities are key to attracting and retaining staff, with investments in infrastructure making the farm an easier and nicer place to work.

Examples include having the farmyard clean and tidy, good cow flow around the yard, and equipment in working order. Having a a plan as to what work needs to be done for the week ahead is also beneficial.

Infrastructure doesn’t have to be new or modern,, but it should be easy to use.

For example, once the milker enters the pit they shouldn’t have to leave until milking is finished.

The parlour should be set up in such a way that cows can wonder back to the paddock without the need for the milker to leave the pit.