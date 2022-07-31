The number of steers sent for processing that were short of flesh has increased by almost 4% on last year.

Figures from the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) show that a total of 23,466 steers were recorded between between January 1 and June 15, this year.

In the same time period, a total of 266,920 graded steers were slaughtered, according to the DAFM figures.

Under the grid payment system for steers and heifers, cattle do not qualify for the 20c/kg in-spec bonus if they have a fat score of 1, 2- or 2=.

Heifers generally tend to get to the adequate fat cover relatively easily at lower weights, while steers take longer and are generally heavier weights when they reach adequate fat cover.

Table 1. Count within grades for all steers slaughtered from January 1, 2022 to June 15, 2022  achieving a fat scoring between 1- and 2=

1-1=1+2-2=Total
E+     0
E=118111031
E-444224074
U+61659160376617
U=53076232543886
U-15291063567681,274
R+216113840410131,637
R=246515647111631,879
R-325519051411051,896
O+297820353512132,058
O=3410229271216312,771
O-641844121,0472,1753,882
P+1102035871,1911,9644,055
P=1161463176118081,998
P-495186117105408
Total:5101,0252,6346,38312,914 23,466

During the same time period in 2021, a total of 11,959 steers that achieved a fat score of between 1- and 2= were slaughtered.

The total number (all grades and all fat scores) of steers slaughtered over the same time period in 2021 was 242,865.

This represents an increase in slaughter of 24,055 head of bullocks from 2021 to 2022.

Table 2. Count within grades for all steers slaughtered from January 1, 2021 to June 15, 2021 achieving a fat score between 1- and 2=

1-1=1+2-2=Total
E+     0
E=  2101022
E-134173661
U+21441109250416
U=4747135404597
U-21671177544810
R+51594232610956
R=92678212612937
R-122869228654991
O+1335942806561078
O=10481043478011310
O-244111743310871702
P+295518142710521744
P=3857142238524999
P-38264998125336
Total:1873711,0932,9437,36511,959

In terms of overall steer kill, there was an increase of 3.9% in the number of steers with a fat score of between 1- and 2= from 2021 and 2022.

Table 3. The percentage change between 2021 and 2022 in terms of overall kill within selected grades (far score 1- and 2=)

1-1=1+2-2=Total
E+      
E=0.00.00.00.0(0.0)0.0
E-0.00.0(0.0)0.00.00.0
U+0.00.00.00.00.00.1
U=0.00.00.00.00.00.1
U-0.00.00.00.10.10.1
R+0.00.00.00.10.10.2
R=0.00.00.00.10.20.3
R-0.00.00.00.10.10.3
O+0.00.00.00.10.20.3
O=0.00.00.10.10.30.5
O-0.00.10.10.20.40.8
P+0.00.10.10.30.30.8
P=0.00.00.10.10.10.3
P-0.00.00.00.0(0.0)0.0
 Total change: (%)0.10.20.51.21.83.9
Change in % of overall kill within grades

The figures show that just under 9% of the total number of graded bullocks processed within that time period graded short of flesh. The largest volume of these short fleshed bullocks fell under the P+ grade.

STEERS