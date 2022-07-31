There are barely enough hours in the day for social media star Katie Shanahan, who promotes the role of women in agriculture while holding down a social care job and running her own dancing school, while also being involved in the running of the family farm.

Katie (26) lives at home with her parents Raymond and Sheila Shanahan in Leap, Co. Cork, as she is currently building her dream home one field over. The family has commercial beef cattle, commercial sheep and pedigree Charollais sheep under the prefix Turret Charollais.

“My brothers are very involved in agriculture, with Eamon managing a neighbouring dairy enterprise and Ray finishing his agricultural science degree in Cork Institute of Technology (CIT),” said Katie

“My eldest brother, Patrick, has worked for race trainers like John Oxx, Aidan O’Brien and others in Australia and the UK.”

Katie is starting her second year of the Green Cert in Clonakilty agricultural college.

“So far I am thoroughly enjoying it and like the break from the hustle and bustle of my social care job. I work every second weekend for Coaction West Cork as well as running my own dancing school,” she said.

“The mixture of jobs keeps me going for sure but I love being busy and mixing my skills throughout each career.”

Promoting farming

The TikTok and Instagram sensation, who has over 117,000 followers and over 11,000 on the platforms respectively, started posting agricultural content on social media last year “out of boredom during lockdown”.

She had extra time on her hands with Irish dancing classes halted due to social distancing.

“I started spending every second on the farm. I loved all my extra time on the farm and the message I was spreading as a result,” she said.

“Family farming is a big part of my life but I also love promoting the idea of female farmers and the support I get from my family and friends.

“I have met so many wonderful talented farmers from all over the world as a result of social media and enjoy the daily chats I have with young and old farmers asking me questions or looking for advice about all things farming, fashion and more.”

On the topic of social isolation affecting young farmers and rural dwellers, Katie said:

“Isolation in this more modern day all depends on the person. I have fantastic friends and neighbours that I go out of my way to call to every day.”

It’s clear she has a lot of fun with her social media content, with a recent Instagram post covering how a farmer dresses during a heatwave.

Katie said she is fortunate that she hasn’t had any challenges in being a woman in farming.

“My dad and brothers are a big support and we all work equally around the farm. I am self-driven and took it on board myself to complete my Green Cert and push to increase my own flock even after I had gotten a degree and secured a stable career in social care.

“Everyone is different and has their own circumstances and challenges but I am lucky to say so far I’m happy and driven and will continue to do what I want and what makes me happy.”

Plans for the future include finishing her Green Cert and hopefully producing her own pedigree flock of Charollais.

“I’m also starting a master’s in marketing and managing in UCC and hope to incorporate agriculture into a future career,” she said.

“The big plans ongoing would be to finish my house which at the moment is probably the most stressful thing in my life. Good luck to anyone planning to build this year,” said Katie, who recalled “loads” of planning permission problems and a “massive” delay due to Covid-19.

“I’m finally starting to see light at the end of the tunnel and I’m very excited to see where I am in five years’ time,” she said.