Belclare and Texel breeders took home the two awards which were up for grabs last week at the Sheep Ireland conference.

Sheep Ireland held its breeding conference and farm walk in the Anner Hotel in Tipperary, before heading to John Large’s farm in Gortnahoe for a farm walk that afternoon.

On the day, an awards ceremony was held where Sheep Ireland acknowledged the “hard work and dedication of farmers all across Ireland who improve the genetics of their flocks, not just for themselves but for their customers and the wider industry”.

There were two sheep awards up for grabs on the day, one for the “Highest Achieving LambPlus Flock 2022” and one for the “Most Improved LambPlus Flock 2022” which were swept up by Belclare and Texel breeders.

Christy, Liam and Eoin Dunne of the Tubber Belclare flock won the “Highest Achieving LambPlus flock” award. Christy, Liam and Eoin Dunne received a cash prize of €1,000, an engraved trophy, certificate and ‘bragging rights for the year ahead’.

The two other finalists, Sarah and Michael O’Neill and Liam Delaney received a cash prize of €500 and an engraved award and certificate.

Most Improved LambPLus flock

Christy, Margaret and Brian Gallagher of the Pullagh Texel flock took home the “Most Improved LambPlus flock” award.

Christy, Margaret and Brian Gallagher received a cash prize of €500, an engraved trophy, a certificate and also ‘bragging rights for the year ahead’.

The two other finalists, William J Hutchinson and Michael Clarke received a cash prize of €250 and an engraved award and certificate.