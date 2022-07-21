The Suffolk Sheep Society Northern Ireland branch’s premier show and sale saw took place in Ballymena, Co. Antrim last weekend, with prices hitting the 10,000gns mark.

Gerry Killilea of the Carragh Flock, Co. Galway was the judge for the show and sale which was held over two consecutive days.

First up was Mark Priestly of the Limestone Flock with his supreme champion ram lamb selling for 10,000gns to two Co. Down breeders.

Next up was reserve champion, a ram lamb bred by Alastair Barkley who found a new address in Co. Cork for 10,000gns.

Watch (below) to see the reserve champion at the Suffolk Sheep Society Northern Ireland Branch’s premier sale sell for 10,000gns.

Source: MartEye

Last but not least, Susan O’Keeffe with the Clyda flock took first in the coveted novice class, selling her ram lamb to a fellow Co. Louth breeder for 10,000gns.

A 76% clearance rate was achieved on the day with 152 sheep sold in total.

Sale averages and numbers sold:

Ram lambs: 122 sold, averaging £1,458, 72% clearance;

Shearling ewes: 13 sold, averaging £1,025, 100% clearance;

Ewe lambs: 12 sold, averaging £849, 92% clearance;

Shearling rams: Five sold, averaging £1,040, 100% clearance.

Online biding was very prevalent at the sale with over 50 lots sold in the Republic of Ireland, UK and Europe.