The Irish Aberdeen Angus Association hosted its first All-Ireland finals since 2019 at Oldcastle Show, Co. Meath, on Sunday, July 17.

The event is described as “one of the annual highlights” in the Angus breed calendar and with a total of 80 entries, this year’s judge, Angus Stovold from the Rosemead Herd in England, had his work cut out selecting the winning entries.

After over three hours of judging in the sweltering heat, Stovold tapped out Mercury Special Tinge as his overall champion. Mercury Special Tinge

This impressive young cow was bred by John and Shane Murphy who run the Mercury Angus herd based near Banteer, Co. Cork.

Earlier in the day, Mercury Angus enjoyed success taking the senior champion title.

Special Tinge is a two-year-old first calver sired by the herd’s former stock bull Luddenmore Just The Business and out of the home-bred Mercury Lovely Tinge making this young cow a full-sister to Dovea AI bull Mercury Royal Tinge.

She was shown alongside her smart-looking January-born heifer calf Mercury Evening Tinge Y882, who was sired by the homebred bull Mercury Sexy Eric.

This marks the first overall championship win for the Cork pair who were presented the prestigious All-Ireland championship trophy by Mark O’Rourke and Stephen Lyons of Univet, the event’s title sponsors for the past 33 years.

The rebel county did the double at the event as standing reserve overall champion was Mogeely Dram X783 from Albert and Jennifer DeCogan’s Mogeely Aberdeen Angus Herd. Mogeely Dram X783

The DeCogan pair are no strangers to top placings at the event having claimed the supreme championship on no less than seven previous occasions.

Dram X783 emerged victorious from the biggest class of the day before taking the junior and reserve overall championship.

Sired by former stock bull Wedderlie Blackbox J935, this super September 2021-born bull is a full brother to Mogeely Dreamer who secured the overall championship at the event in 2019.

This topped a highly successful day for the Mogeely duo who also claimed a host of other prizes on the day.

DeCogans’ herd also took the reserve senior championship with their senior cow Mogeely Diana T540.

This 2017-born cow is sired by Wedderlie Oscalade R250 and was shown alongside her stylish December-born heifer calf bred by the aforementioned, Wedderlie Blackbox J935.

The last championship on the day was the reserve junior which was secured by Carrowboy Victory ET. Carrowboy Victory ET.

This January heifer was bred by Strokestown breeder Alan Gibbons and is sired by Lawsons Ford Bagatelle Z094 with Rawburn Lord Rocket F609 on the dam’s side.

Another of Gibbon’s entries, Carrowboy VIB secured first place in the baby class of the day for calves born after April 1, 2022.

This stylish young bull is sired by Maine Dragon and is a full brother to Dovea AI bull Kilteevan Nicky.

Collecting the red rosette in the first class of the day, senior bull, was Albert and Jennifer DeCogan again with their stock bull Laheens Reputation.

This 2018-born bull is a son of Weeton Diamond Mine P444 and out of a Mogeely Joe H979 bred dam.

Taking the first place in the intermediate bull class was Lisduff Lando X901 from Leo McEnroe, Virgina, Co Cavan. This bull is sired by the herd’s stock bull Liss Minter S590.

First in the January bull calf class was Eoin O’Reilly with Bridgehouse Vinnie.

This smart bull is a son of Duibhgiolla Luigi and out of Caurly Nationwide bred dam Bridgehouse Doll V112.

In the two-year-old non-calved heifer class, top of the line was Millbawn Twinkle from Tj Duffy, Co. Mayo. This heifer is sired by Rawburn Jagger Eric R094 and out of Millbawn Nancy.

For heifers born January 2021 to August 2021, the top pick was Kerins Ulrikemi from Sligo-based Bernard Kerins.

This January 2021-born heifer is sired by Lavally Prince with Luddenmore Fionn on the dam’s side.

Lawsonsford Eunice X488 came out on top of the autumn 2021 heifer class. Bred and exhibited by Michael and Barry Smith, she was sired by the herd’s stock bull Gortnalon Nidge.

Finally taking the pairs was John and Kate Tait of the Westellen Herd who also made the long journey up from Co. Cork.

In the young handlers’ section, emerging victorious was Sally Towey from Creggs, Co Galway.