The Irish Aberdeen Angus Association is set to host its all-Ireland breed finals at the Oldcastle Agricultural Show in Co. Meath this Sunday (July 17).

The breed association’s Growvite All-Ireland finals has a prize fund of €6,000 this year.

The show will feature a total of 12 classes of bulls, cows, heifers and calves for the Aberdeen Angus breed.

The four highest-placed entries in each class will receive cash awards ranging from €120 for the first prize, down to €20 for the fourth prize, as well as a range of Univet products.

The All-Ireland champion will secure a €250 cash prize, a sash and commemorative medal, veterinary products, and the prestigious All-Ireland Championship Trophy – an eye-catching piece of silverware dating back to 1902.

The runner-up will receive a €130 cash prize and a range of veterinary products.

There are also two classes for young handlers, junior (under 17) and senior (17 to 25). Prizes in this section include €50 for first, down to €20 for fourth.

The judge for this year’s finals is UK-based breeder Angus Stovold who runs the Rosemead Herd in England.

The Rosemead Herd dates back to 1936 and runs over 170-pedigree Aberdeen Angus cows with a big focus on quality and efficiency.

Speaking ahead of the event, the association’s breed secretary Shane Murphy said: “We are delighted to see the return of our All-Ireland finals after a break due to Covid-19.

“This of course wouldn’t be possible if not for the continued support we receive from Univet. The family-owned business, based in Co Cavan, has been sponsoring the association’s finals for 33 years now.”