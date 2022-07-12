“The industry need shows.” These are the words of Diarmuid Claridge, president of the Farm Tractor Machinery Trade Association (FTMTA) show and a leading enthusiast of events which put manufacturers directly in touch with their customer base.

Holding a show in July is something of a novelty for the trade association but there was a pent up demand from its members who were keen to return to launching products in the flesh, rather than remotely via cable.

The result of the many discussions within the FTMTA over the past year is a two-day event to be held outdoors where it was less likely to run foul of any lingering Covid-19 restrictions.

Courage of their convictions

Members of the association have backed up their convictions by packing the FTMTA show area with a multitude of machines, many on display for the first time, although they may have become available within the last two years.

Diarmuid goes on to note that despite all the glossy hardware, the business is still very much about people; it is people who make the machines and it is people who buy the machines. Applying the finishing touches to the John Deere stand

He believes that bringing them together has been essential to not only sales, but also product development; being close to the end user is something that all manufacturers like to boast of and shows enable exactly that to happen.

Advertisement

He also takes time to mention the tremendous effort that has gone into planning and preparing the show, extending the FTMTA’s gratitude to all those who helped put it together and the staff of the companies that are exhibiting.

Some highlights from FTMTA show

There are just over 100 exhibitors and most of them will have something new to the scene that they want to show off and Agriland will be covering those in more detail over the next couple of days.

In the meantime, here a few that immediately caught our eye. New Holland has been at the forefront of developing tractors running on alternative fuels and this particular methane-powered model will run for 8 hours with front tank Kuhn’s latest mower set features retractable hoods and aluminium frames for the grouper belts Somewhat reminiscent of International’s famous droopsnoot 88 series models of the 1980s, the Magnam 400 is the largest in the company’s range of conventional tractors The latest rake from SIP has a working width of 12.5m

Show coverage

Agriland will be at the show over the two days to bring you the latest in innovation and news from the manufacturers.

It is being held at Punchestown Racecourse, Co. Kildare and opens at 10:00a.m each day.